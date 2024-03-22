BRS seeks disqualification of MLCs Mahender Reddy, Damodar Reddy under Anti-Defection Laws

The BRS Legislative Party members submitted a representation to Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at the latter's residence in Hyderabad on Friday and sought immediate action in this regard.

22 March 2024

Hyderabad: The BRS sought disqualification of MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy, who got elected from the party, but defected to the ruling Congress recently. The BRS Legislative Party members submitted a representation to Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday and sought immediate action in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Council Chairman’s residence here, BRS MLC Seri Subhash Reddy said both Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy got elected to the Telangana Legislative Council on the BRS B-form.

However, they joined the ruling Congress recently, attracting action under the Anti-Defection Law. “We have submitted all relavent documents and evidence to the Council Chairman for necessary action. We are hopefull that he will respond positively and disqualify both the MLCs,” he said. MLCs MS Prabhakar Rao, Yadava Reddy, and other leaders were also present.

The BRS MLCs approached the Council Chairman following directions from the party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The party leadership already declared that the defectors will not be spared and had recently lodged a complaint with Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender seeking his disqualification for switching loyalties to the Congress.