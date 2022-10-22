Warangal: Student activity centre 2022-23 inaugurated at KITSW

The planning and implementing the SAC activities systematically for the all-round development of students throughout the academic year is an important challenge

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, incharge Principal Prof V Rajagopal said the Student Activity Centre (SAC) was a good platform to showcase skill and arts. He also urged the students to take up interdisciplinary project work and come up with the latest ideas for innovation incubation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking after inaugurating the SAC for 2022-23 here on Saturday, he said that SAC programmes will help to develop personality development skills among the students.

All the departments such as Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electronics and communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT) and MBA, were actively involved in this event.

SAC chairman and Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy said that SAC consists of ten clubs such as Music, Dance & Fine arts (MDF), Photography and Media Club (PMC), Humanity Club, NCC club, NSS club, Sports & Games club, Literary Club, Technical club, Disciplinary club and ISTE chapter.

SAC Associate Dean M Narsimha Rao, Head, PSD Dr Dasaroju Prabhakara Chary, all the deans, Student president K Sunnihith and others were present at the event.