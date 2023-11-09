Warangal: Three-day AI workshop kicks off at Vaagdevi College of Engineering

The workshop was inaugurated by Durga Naveen Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Goalstreet, who emphasized the importance of enhancing development skills and expertise in AI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Durga Naveen Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Goalstreet at Vaagdevi College in Warangal

Warangal: A three-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop at Vaagdevi College of Engineering started on Thursday. Organized by the CSE branch’s AI & Machine Learning (ML) department, the event has attracted an impressive turnout of more than 300 students.

The workshop was inaugurated by Durga Naveen Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Goalstreet, who emphasized the importance of enhancing development skills and expertise in AI. Dr K Prakash, the College Principal, echoed the sentiment of the workshop, stressing the need for increased research efforts to leverage AI for the betterment of society. Prakash also encouraged students to actively engage in internships and other collaborative programmes with various institutions. He announced the college’s ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with prestigious institutions like NITs and IITs across India to further AI research initiatives.

Vice-Principal Dr K Tirupathi Rao, Prof SSVN Sharma, Head of the Department of CSE (AI & ML), Dr. Thanveer Jahan, and coordinators Saleem, Swetha, and several other staff members from the CSE department were present at the event.