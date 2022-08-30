Warangal: Three held, Rs 1.56 lakh worth PDS rice seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Warangal: The Task Force police team intercepted a mini pickup truck before raiding a dump on the outskirts of Pragathi Singaram and seized 60 quintals of rice (Rs 1.56 lakh worth) meant for PDS in the wee hours of Tuesday.

They have apprehended Turpati Shankar, Turpati Ramesh and driver Dulam Chinni, who belong to different villages of Shyampet mandal in the district. They handed over the accused along with the seized rice to the Shayampet police for further legal action, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad in a press note.