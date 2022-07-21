PDS rice shipped by boat to remote village isolated by floods in Mancherial

Authorities of Civil Supplies ship PDS rice by a boat to Sumputam village in Vemanapalli mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: In an example of going an extra-mile, authorities of the civil supplies department shipped rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) by a boat to remote Sumputam village in Vemanapalli mandal, which was isolated by flooding streams, on Thursday.

District Civil Supplies Officer A Prem Kumar visited the flooding stream and ensured that the rice was sent to the village. He said that the operation of transporting the rice grains by country-made boat to the habitation was begun in the afternoon. He said that 120 quintals of rice would be shipped to the village by Friday.

He said that the grains were being shipped to the village as the deadline to hand over the grains was July 22, as per instructions of the commissioner of the department V Anil Kumar. He shared that the operation was hampered by the rains at night. He added the village accounted for 500 beneficiaries of the food security scheme.

The beneficiaries of the scheme thanked the authorities of the civil supplies department for transporting the grains. Vemanapalli Tahsildar Raj Kumar, deputy Tahsildar Peddiraju and officials concerned took part in the operation.