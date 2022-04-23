Warangal to get swanky, ultra-modern bus station soon

Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Warangal: A swanky, ultra-modern bus station will soon replace the old and shabby bus station in Warangal, thanks to the efforts of local TRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is planning to construct a six-storey building for the use of the passengers and city dwellers with an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. A skyway will also likely come up at the bus station to connect it with the Railway station.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, MLA Narender said that he had requested IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao a few months ago to construct the new bus station. The Minister in turn directed the KUDA to take up the work during his recent visit. “Though Greater Warangal city which comprises tri-cities –Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet- is known as the second biggest city in the State after Hyderabad, the old Warangal city is lagging behind in development compared to Hanamkonda. The old bus station has almost reached a dilapidated condition. In view of this, I have urged the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao to reconstruct a bus station on the same premises,” the MLA said.

“Once we get the orders from the State government, we will begin the process for construction of a new bus station. It was already decided that 1.10 acre land owned by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation adjacent to the bus station would be handed over to the KUDA for this purpose, while the present bus station does have two acres of land. The new bus station with 32 platforms will come up on the three acres site. While the ground level is used for the bus terminal by the TSRTC, the other five floors will be used for commercial purposes by the KUDA.

The project will be completed in a phased manner, but the cellar for parking of the two-wheelers and cars and the ground floor will be constructed in the span of one year,” an official of the KUDA said. It is said that the KUDA would spend its own money and hand over the ground floor for the TSRTC and the other floors will be leased out to private people, and the revenue will be shared by the KUDA and TSRTC.

“Once we get the nod from the State government, we will prepare a detailed project report and also call for the tenders. We hope that the permission will be given to us in about 15 to 20 days since Minister KT Rama Rao had already approved the proposal orally,” the official said. It may be added here that the State government had sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the construction of a modern bus station under Smart City Mission with shopping area, movie screens and hotels in the upper portion of the bus station complex with at least 60 platforms in five acres in place of the old bus station in Hanamkonda.

