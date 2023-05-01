Warangal: Torrential rains damage paddy in drying yards, in fields

The heavy rains have not only soaked the paddy in the drying yards and at procurement centres, but also flattened standing crops in the field causing agony to the farmers

Warangal: The continuous torrential rains are triggering major concerns for farmers in several areas in the erstwhile Warangal district. The heavy rains have not only soaked the paddy in the drying yards and at procurement centres, but also flattened standing crops in the field causing agony to the farmers. The situation has doubled the woes of the farmers, who already suffered low yields due to pest attacks and high input costs during this Yasangi.

With the heavy rains that lashed Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Mulugu and Warangal districts on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday, paddy that was put out for drying on roads was washed away at several villages. Due to continuous wet conditions, some of the paddy also began sprouting, said Kumar Yadav, a tenant farmer at Reddypuram village near here on Monday.

While the State recorded an average rainfall of 2.97 cm against 0.4 mm normal with deviation 7325 percent, Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district recorded the State’s highest rainfall of 11.08 cm on Monday (in the last 24 hours). According to weather officials, light to moderate rain/thundershowers were expected at a few places for the next two days. Lingalaghanpur mandal in Jangaon district also recorded 10 cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed district collectors to conduct field surveys and provide moral support to farmers in distress. Addressing a meeting on the rains and crop damage in Hanamkonda on Monday, he asked them to submit reports on crop damage to the government at the earliest to ensure compensation for farmers. Rao also directed them to speed up the paddy procurement process at the PPCs.