Unseasonal rains batter several parts of Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Kamareddy: Paddy farmers bore the brunt of nature’s fury in Kamareddy district, with unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds and hail storms lashing many parts of the district on Sunday night.

The untimely rains caused damage to crops in Pitlam, Nagireddypet, Lingampet, Bichkunda, Bikkanur, Domakonda, Yellareddy, Nizamsagar, Tadvai, Birkur, Nasurallabad and Banswada mandals. The hailstorm wreaked havoc on several crops. The paddy crop, which suffered the maximum damage, fell on the ground in many places due to gusty winds and hailstorms. Several trees were uprooted and electricity supply was disrupted in several places after electric poles too were uprooted.

Harvested paddy was also damaged while being dried at several procurement centres and agricultural fields as the tarpaulin covers put up to protect the crop from rains were blown away by the strong winds. At several places, the paddy kept for drying was washed away too.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Nagireddypet received the maximum rainfall of 76.44mm in the district.