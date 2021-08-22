Warangal: Vriksha Bandhan to save environment

Warangal: Sisters tying rakhis to brothers on the day of ‘Rakhi Pournami,’ also known as ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ is an age-old tradition. However, ‘Vriksha Bandhan’ (tying rakhis to trees), a novel idea, is fast gaining momentum in the past couple of years aimed at bringing awareness among the people on environmental protection and promote a sense of brotherhood towards nature and make a pledge to protect them.

“As part of protecting the environment, which is one of the objectives of our NGO, Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS), we have been planting and nurturing saplings at government schools and various public places for the last eight years,” said founder president of the SSS Santhosh Manduva, who is seen fondly hugging a tree planted by him eight years back

“We also ask students in government schools to form a group and take up the responsibility of nurturing a few saplings and promised to gift the group which did well. We have asked them to name the saplings, develop a friendship with them so that they can get a sense of ownership towards them,” Santhosh said adding that protection of mother nature through various activities will definitely help in this regard.

“Since Rakhi Pournima is a festival celebrated marking the sacred and unconditional love between brother and sister, there should also be a bond like this between nature and human beings,” said environmental activist and founder of Vana Seva Society (VSS) Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao appreciating the efforts of Santhosh Manduva. Vriksha Bandhan was also organised by a few individuals and NGOs in the city on Sunday.