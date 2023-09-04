TSRTC ‘Raksha Bandhan’ lucky draw to be held on Tuesday

The lucky draw announced by the corporation on August 30 and 31 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan received huge response from women passengers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ‘Raksha Bandhan’ lucky draw will be held across 11 regions in the State on Tuesday. A total of 33 winners will be selected from each region.

RTC officials said district level women officers were invited as chief guests for the lucky draw. The lucky draw announced by the corporation on August 30 and 31 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan received huge response from women passengers.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on September 8. The organisation will also honour the winners by providing them with free transportation on the day.

