Waste management goes hi-tech in Hyderabad

90 mini CTPs to aid efficient collection of solid waste

By | Published: 11:30 pm 12:22 am

Hyderabad: With the launch of advanced compactors for collection and transportation, modernisation of transfer stations and setting up of 90 mini Collection and Transport Points (CTPs), a new chapter is being unveiled in the municipal solid waste management system in Hyderabad.

In about a month, the old open trucks that carry solid waste will be off the road and by the New Year, the swanky closed compactor trucks will be operated across the GHMC limits, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Thursday.

Decentralisation of transfer stations will aid in more effective collection and transportation of municipal waste. GHMC is setting up 90 mini Collection and Transfer Points and of these 10 have already been set up, he said. Setting up collection and transportation points will make Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) collect waste from colonies and dump the same at the CTPs doing away with the earlier practice of dumping waste at 17 transfer stations across the city. The advanced compactors launched on Wednesday will collect waste from secondary collections and transport points, he said.

All these measures are being taken as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions and the Swachh Hyderabad and Swachh Telangana initiatives. Over 44 lakh bins were distributed to promote segregation of dry and wet waste and 2,000 SATs were introduced. Prior to the launch of SATs, about 3,500 tonnes of garbage was collected every day in GHMC limits. This has gone up to 6,000 tonnes a day now. With advanced compactors, collection and transportation of garbage is expected to be more effective.

One compactor truck will clear waste collected by 30 Swachh Auto tippers a day. These vehicles are being introduced in the city following Minister KT Rama Rao’s directions to do away open waste trucks that cause inconvenience to other road users. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other senior officials were also present at the launch.

