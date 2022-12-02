Watch: A video of this clever dog goes viral on social media

The dog is being showered with praise and love, and also hilarious comments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Why work hard when you can just think smart is the message given by this dog in a viral video. In the video, posted on Twitter, one can see a dog taking a shower at a car wash. It has garnered over 5.5 million views on Twitter and netizens can’t stop raving about the smart dog and are calling it the ‘smartest way to take a shower ever’.

The smart dog, which figured out the trick to get clean without breaking a sweat, can be seen patiently waiting for the “softer brushes” to get near the edge so that it can get a proper shower.

The cute video, which is breaking the internet now, is also shared by German businessman Tansu Yeğen. The dog is being showered with praise and love, and also hilarious comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “So freaking cute”, while another said, “Easy way to get a massage and bath all at the same time.” Yet another user wrote, “Shower, scrub, and a back rub. I wonder if he goes through the blow dry.”

Check out the heart-warming video here: