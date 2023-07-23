Watch: Chaos prevails as civet cat makes rare appearance at Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh

Nehru Zooological Park official who were alerted about a strange cat like animal running around the locality and entering homes, rushed to the spot to rescued it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed for a while in Kishanbagh when a civet cat made a rare appearance in the residential area of the city.

The Nehru Zoological Park official who were alerted about a strange cat like animal running around the locality and entering homes, rushed to the spot to rescued it. On identifying it as a civet cat, usually referred to as ‘punugu pilli’ in Telugu and ‘jungli billi’ in Hindi, they shifted it to the zoo.

Around afternoon on Sunday, some local residents in Kishanbagh were caught unawares at sighting the small headed and long tailed cat like animal, in the colony. As the word spread around and panic prevailed, the cat kept running from one home to another and finally confined itself in a room in one of the houses.

The local police who were alerted while despatching a team, also alerted the zoo officials who too rushed to Kishanbagh. The teams entered the room and rescued the civet cat from its hiding spot. Usually found living in the forests, these civet cats are nocturnal and prefer to stay in trees and high places.