Watch: Distressed auto driver sets auto-rickshaw on fire in front of Praja Bhavan

An irate auto rickshaw driver protesting against the ‘Mahalakshmi’ free bus travel scheme for women in the State set ablaze his vehicle near Praja Bhavan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 08:20 PM

Screengrab of the video showing the auto-rickshaw burning in flames in front of Praja Bhavan on Thursday.

Hyderabad: An irate auto rickshaw driver protesting against the ‘Mahalakshmi’ free bus travel scheme for women in the State set ablaze his vehicle near Praja Bhavan on Thursday.

The driver Deva, (45) drove to the Praja Bhavan in his auto rickshaw in the evening and set the vehicle on fire and also attempted to set himself ablaze. On noticing it, the traffic police and the security at the Praja Bhavan pulled him and prevented him from setting ablaze. The auto rickshaw, however, was completely gutted down in the incident.

The auto rickshaw drivers are regularly protesting against the free travel for women in TSRTC buses claiming it was affecting their income. The police and fire personnel later managed to douse the fire. The auto driver, who is a resident of Mahabubnagar was taken into custody by the police.

