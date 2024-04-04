Watch: Hyderabad vlogger slapped with whopping Rs 1 cr bill for short Uber ride in Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 04:33 PM

Hyderabad: In a bewildering incident, a Hyderabad-based vlogger has been slapped with a staggering fare of over Rs 1 crore for a mere 10 km Uber auto ride in Bengaluru, leaving both him and the driver dumbfounded.

The customer, Sriraj Nilesh, shared his experience in an Instagram video, expressing disbelief at the exorbitant fare. He and his wife had booked an autorickshaw through the Uber app for a relatively short distance from Tin Factory, KR Puram, to Koramangala. “Initially quoted Rs 207, we were shocked to see a bill of Rs 1,03,11,055 upon reaching our destination,” Nilesh said. “What kind of technical glitch is this? Even the customer care did not respond. That’s why I am putting this video as proof,” he added, expressing his frustration.

This incident comes after a similar ordeal faced by Noida’s Deepak Tenguriya, who was slapped with a jaw-dropping bill of Rs 7.66 crore for what was supposed to be a routine auto ride costing Rs 62. The video of the incident was shared by Tenguriya’s friend, Ashish Mishra, on social media platform X, capturing his disbelief at the charges.

In response to the uproar, Uber India’s Customer Support issued an apology and assured customers that they were actively investigating the matter to rectify the situation.