Watch: Man climbs bus ladder with bike on his head

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: We have seen people balance themselves with a long stick and walk on ropes in the past. But seldom do we witness someone climbing up with a heavy weight placed on their head.

A video shared by a Twitter user @Gulzar_sahab shows a man climbing a ladder attached to a bus with a heavy motorcycle on his head. With perfect balance and cloth between his head and the vehicle, the man climbs up with ease.

With little help from a man who is standing atop the bus, he successfully places the bike on the roof of the bus. The video also shows people gathered around the bus witnessing the act.

Giving more information on the location of the incident, one user wrote, “This this the power of Jharkhand aadiwasi Labour…its the Location of Ranchi kantatoli Bus Stand,” which was confirmed by several others.

The average weight of a motorcycle is about 600 pounds or 275 kilograms, which is four times more than an average male’s weight in India.

“Brother, he is real hero. But on top I’ll be happy if he gets paid for what he is doing. Really hard working,” wrote another user.

With over 98.9K views, scores of users appreciated his skill and lauded his neck strength.

They are really super human 👏🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNruhcRzE1 — ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 25, 2022