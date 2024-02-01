| Watch Man Sets Himself On Fire After Police Seize His Phone While Shooting Their Pictures In Sangareddy

Watch: Man sets himself on fire after police seize his phone while shooting their pictures in Sangareddy

In a surprising incident, a man set himself on fire when police seized his phone after he was found shooting their photos as they were checking the vehicles at Pothireddy Pally Junction in Sangareddy town

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 08:56 PM

Siddipet: In a surprising incident, a man set himself on fire when police seized his phone after he was found shooting their photos as they were checking the vehicles at Pothireddy Pally Junction in Sangareddy town on Thursday evening.

The man was later identified as Santosh (37) of Rajampet area in Sangareddy town, working in a private company. On Thursday evening, he got down from a bus when the police were checking the vehicles.

After noticing him, police questioned him as to why he was taking their pictures and took away his phone. In a fit of rage, Santosh went to a nearby petrol bunk and bought petrol in a bottle. He doused himself with petrol and lit himself. However, the passersby have saved him by dousing the fire.

Santosh has been rushed to Government Hospital in Sangareddy. Doctors say he sustained 50 per cent burns and that his condition was critical.