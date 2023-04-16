| Watch Man Watches The Office On Flight With No Idea Rainn Wilson Is Sitting Next To Him

Hyderabad: What it’s like to fly with your favourite stars, having them seated right beside you, and not noticing? Well, a video of a man watching ‘The Office’ on a plane while being clueless that he is seated next to Rainn Wilson aka ‘Dwight Schrute’ from the show has gone viral online.

The video was originally shared online by Rainn himself on his Instagram story. In the clip, Rainn can be seen wearing a mask and he panned the camera towards the passenger seated next to him. The man was seen watching the sitcom while enjoying his food. “When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are (sic),” Rainn wrote in the story.

Rainn Wilson’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/aEQhaJoS8Q — Dunder Mifflin (@DunderMifflinAS) April 11, 2023

The story has been reshared by a page called ‘Dunder Mifflin’ on Twitter with Twitterati going gaga over the comment section.

“I want to see the video where he realizes he’s sitting beside Dwight (sic),” a person wrote.

“He should look at him and just quote one of Dwight’s lines,” added another person. “Lmaoooooooooo this is epic,” said a third user.

Though it has almost been a decade since the American Sitcom officially aired on NBC, it continues to enjoy a massive fan following even today. Premiered on March 24, 2005, the show ran till May 16, 2013. The sitcom also starred Steve Carrel, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, among others.