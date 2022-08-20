Watch: Parents reject proposal, youngster threatens to jump to death in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:05 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver climbed atop a building at Petbasheerabad and threatened to jump after his parents refused his proposal to marry a girl of his choice.

The man, Anjaneyulu (21) of Dullapally village in Petbasheerabad, was reportedly in love with a girl for a few weeks and though she was a minor, he told his parents that he wanted to marry her.

On Saturday afternoon, Anjaneyulu quarreled with his parents and climbed atop a four-storied building at Dullapally and started shouting and threatening to jump from the building to end his life.

Anjaneyulu, a native of Nalgonda who was staying in Dullapally village, had reportedly interacted with the girl on a couple of instances and since then, was asking his parents to speak to her family and get them married. He had also gone near her house to discuss his proposal with her parents.

The local people gathered and tried to convince him saying they would negotiate and try to resolve the issue. By then, the Petbasheerabad police too reached the spot and after negotiating for half an hour, convinced Anjaneyulu to come down. A couple of policemen also went up the building and brought him down.

“A case has been booked against him for creating nuisance. After counseling, we handed him over to his parents,” police said.