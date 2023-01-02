Watch: The first sunrise of 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Just a couple of days ago, the whole world was preparing to welcome the brand new year. And as expected, on the day before New Year a lot of lasts for 2022 were observed. Subsequently, on January 1, 2023, a lot of other first occurrences in the year were observed.

Of them all, the first sunrise of 2023 was the most pleasant. In a video shared by Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata that is now doing the rounds on social media platforms, one can see a glimpse of how the first sunrise looked from space.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy New Year. This is the first sunrise in Japan time taken from the ISS. May this Year of the Rabbit be a fruitful year for all of you (sic).”

The two-minute-thirteen-second video first shows a thin blue line along the horizon before a small white light starts to envelop the globe.

KIBO Space Broadcasting Station said that it is for the first time in human history that the beginning of the New Year and the universal sunrise have occurred at the same time.