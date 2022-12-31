Palla lashes out at section of media for distorting facts, defaming Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy lashed out at a section of media for distorting facts and publishing false reports over farmers’ suicide in the State and defaming Telangana government.

According to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) reports, 1300 farmers’ suicides were reported in 2014 in Telangana. This had come down to 352 during the last eight years and yet a section of media publishes false reports stating farmers suicides were on the rise, he said.

A vernacular daily published false report based on the findings of an Andhra Pradesh-based voluntary organization, which had no awareness on the agricultural sector in Telangana, he said.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman said compared to other large States in the country, farmers suicides cases had come down by 300 per cent in Telangana.

“All this was being done deliberately to project Telangana and its welfare measures for farming community in a bad light” Rajeshwar Reddy said. Telangana is the only State, which is implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima (insurance) schemes.

Under Rythu Bandhu scheme, till date, Rs.65,000 crore was deposited directly into the farmers accounts. Similarly, Rs.4,770 crore financial assistance was extended under Rythu Bima to 95,399 farmers, who had lost lives due to different reasons.

Central government organisations like Niti Aayog appreciated Telangana’s pro-farmer policies. Many farmers associations from other States were demanding replication of Telangana’s welfare schemes and yet a few publications were continuously publishing false reports over agricultural sector in the State, he pointed out.

Since the formation of Telangana, acreage had increased and so did the agricultural production. Paddy procured by Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Telangana would substantiate all these facts, he said.

“I sincerely appeal to the media houses to expose the BJP-led union Government anti-farmer policies and discrimination towards Telangana” Rajeshwar Reddy said. On implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman said the Prime Minister’s native State Gujarat was not implementing, citing it was not beneficial to farmers.