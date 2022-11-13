WATCH: Tigress with three cubs sighted on road in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Adilabad: A tigress and her three cubs were sighted on a road between Gollaghat village in Bheempur mandal and Pippalkoti village of Tamsi mandal on Saturday night.

A driver recorded a video of the tigress and cubs, which were seen on the road near a reservoir at Pippalkoti village when he was filling fuel in his truck. The video went viral on social media platforms with several sharing it on WhatsApp and Facebook. However, the incident triggered panic among the locals.

Forest officials said that the big cats belonging to Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra were often entering Adilabad by crossing Penganga river in search of territory and prey. They said animal trackers were deployed and CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the animals. They requested the locals not to harm the tigress or her cubs.

On November 8, a tigress and cub were sighted when they were roaming in a canal of Chanaka-Korata inter-state irrigation project between Hathighat village of Jainanth mandal and Rampur village in Bheempur mandal, triggering panic among locals. The residents of Korata, Guda, Rampur, Thamsi, Gollaghat and many other villages were hesitating to take up farm activities fearing the tiger.

Earlier, a tiger killed a goat in the forests of Kolama village in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on October 12. A tiger was also sighted in agriculture fields at Dhanora village in Bheempur mandal on September 23. Forests of both Thamsi and Bheempur mandals have been registering movement of a tiger from TWS for a few weeks.