Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta releases posters on new criminal laws

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:36 PM

DGP releasing posters on new Criminal Laws

Hyderabad: To spread awareness and properly guide general public about the three new criminal laws that came into effect on Monday, the Director General of Police (DGP) DGP Ravi Gupta released specially designed posters in English and Telugu, which will be displayed at all the police stations across Telangana.

On the occasion, the DGP also released a comprehensive booklet on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for police officials under the New Criminal Laws. The manual marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the New Criminal Laws. It includes 43 SOPs and 31 proformas covering most of the important subjects under the new procedural law, BNSS. The SOPs aim to provide uniform procedures for investigation officers across the state, ensuring clarity and consistency in investigations, DGP said.

The DGP said that all the police officers across the State have undergone training in the new laws and the CCTNS has been upgraded to meet the needs of this new legal regime.