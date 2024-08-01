Wayanad landslides: Rahul, Priyanka reach Kerala

Scheduled to visit Chooralmala landslide spot, Community Health Centre, Dr Moopen's Medical College, relief camps at Meppadi

By PTI Published Date - 1 August 2024, 01:17 PM

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives at the Kannur airport while on their way to visit the landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Wayanad: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Thursday and will visit various relief camps set up in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district, party sources said.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.

However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road. They are expected to reach Meppadi here soon, party sources said.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal is also accompanying them. According to their itinerary shared by the party, Gandhi and Vadra are scheduled to visit the Chooralmala landslide spot as well as a Community Health Centre, Dr Moopen’s Medical College and two relief camps at Meppadi.