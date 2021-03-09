WE Hub turns three, signs new MoUs

The incubator has engaged with 4,527 women-led entities that together have raised Rs 53.2 crore in funding and has formed 54 partnerships

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Conceived with the idea of economically enabling women, Telangana government’s first and only State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs’ WE Hub completed three years of existence. The incubator has engaged with 4,527 women-led entities that together have raised Rs 53.2 crore in funding and has formed 54 partnerships in the last three years.

“WE Hub was started to economically enable women and in turn empower them. Through our three pillars – government support, customised mentorship and ecosystem building – we provide women entrepreneurs from all walks of life a chance to grow. We have travelled 75,000 km across Telangana to take our services to women entrepreneurs in the hinterland. We have partnered with 12 countries and offer 16 startup programmes, in which only six startups dropped out during the pandemic,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub.

In order to provide more support to women entrepreneurs from different facets and sectors, the incubator has forged five new partnerships on Monday. It announced partnership with Flipkart, Women in Data Science with Stanford University, IFMR-LEADS, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and AgHub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU). In addition, it has also launched The Pink Book – a Women Entrepreneurship Guide to Telangana, which provides women entrepreneurs a guide on various State policies and opportunities available.

Telangana IT and Industries department, principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said, “When the idea of WE Hub was formed there was a lot of skepticism, however the incubator has broken all boundaries. It has become a force multiplier with its partnerships and has reached a position of eminence in just three years. Through the projects implemented in these three years; partnerships announced today, and the launch of Pink Book, I believe this is a milestone in the history of economic enablement of women in our State and our country.”

Partnerships

• WE Hub along with Flipkart will kick off Samarth programme in Telangana which will bring the artisans, weavers, and handicraft producers onto e-commerce. Eligible entities and artisans/weavers will receive time-bound incubation support.

• With LEAD, WE Hub will work to harness actionable insights through a granular understanding of the support mechanisms and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Telangana.

• Ficci and WE Hub aims to influence the lives of at least 100,000 women by 2022 with special focus on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills of women through various offerings.

• WE Hub and AgHub got into a partnership to work towards establishment of Women Led Enterprises in Agri Sector in the State of Telangana.

• As a strong supporter of Girls in Steam, WE Hub has partnered with Women in Data Science, Stanford University to run a programme together for all the young girls across India interested in pursuing career in Data Science.

