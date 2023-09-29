We will win most number of medals in Asian Games, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur reaffirmed his confidence that the Indian contingent will achieve the highest medal count, as the athletes continue to excel in the Asian Games

By ANI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday expressed his belief that the Indian contingent will break the highest record for the medal tally in the ongoing Asian Games. As of now, India has secured 25 medals, including six gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze.

Anurag Thakur reaffirmed his confidence that the Indian contingent will achieve the highest medal count, as the athletes continue to excel in the Asian Games. “I believe that we will win the most number of medals in the Asian Games,” Thakur told reporters. Till now, India’s shooting contingent has stolen the limelight as they have bagged 13 medals till now.

With this tally, the shooting contingent has surpassed its best tally of nine medals in shooting from the previous Asian Games back in 2018. He congratulated athletes who have clinched a medal in the ongoing Asian Games and heaped praise on their exceptional performances. At a felicitation event for athletes of the Asian Games, Anurag Thakur talked about India’s performance in the Asiad as athletes continue to put in record-breaking performances.

Anurag Thakur lauded the shooters along with India’s women’s cricket team who clinched a gold medal after beating Sri Lanka earlier this week.

“The women’s cricket team has shown great performance and has won a gold medal for the country. I want to congratulate them. Last time India won 70 medals and this time we have got 25 medals till now, I want to congratulate all the winners. Our largest contingent is that of rowing and shooting. I am pleased that this time we have improved our performance in shooting and seen good results and this will give them confidence when we participate in the Paris Olympics 2024,” Anurag Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur also lauded the Indian Quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela delivered when it mattered the most in scripting history as they clinched India’s first medal in 41 years in the event. “Our Equestrian team in the Dressage event did what could not be accomplished in 41 years. I want to congratulate them for winning the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023…” He also went on to reveal that 1,000 Khelo India centres will be opened across India for the betterment of the athletes.

“We are going to open 1,000 Khelo India Centers across India. If we get the right feedback at the right time, we can make changes for the betterment of the players and the game. We have started a portal that can be used by the athlete, coach, and the federation and it will have the option of award and reward. They can apply online and they don’t have to go to offices…It will bring in more transparency and ease the work,” Anurag added. The Indian athletes will be looking to pick up more medals as the Asian Games progress.

Also Read Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships