WebPT opens new Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

The announcement of the centre was made by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in January this year at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Hyderabad: WebPT, a leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care, launched its new Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) at Raheja Mindspace here on Monday. The new centre will host 600 new team members focused on providing best-in-class Revenue Cycle Management services and customer support.

The GCC was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover. The announcement of the centre was made by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in January this year at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

WebPT has partnered with Summit Consulting Services to facilitate the Global Capabilities Centre. Launched in 2008, WebPT is one of the fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms in the world, employing nearly 800 people while helping more than 150,000 members run better, more efficient practices to improve care delivery to patients suffering from a broad range of musculoskeletal issues.

“We are making a significant investment in our Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” Glover said, adding that the GCC brings previously outsourced resources in-house in order to strengthen talent and streamline operations.

“We look forward to welcoming new WebPTers who will help maximize member success, revenue, and practice performance,” he added.

“This WebPT centre was announced in WEF Davos and in less than 100 days, the centre is fully functional in Hyderabad. I congratulate the team of WebPT and wish them continued growth and success here. We have seen Hyderabad grow as the apex GCC Hub for Lifesciences and Health Tech companies due to availability of world class infrastructure, talent, ease of living and stable governance,” Rama Rao said in a press release. .

WebPT Chief Operating Officer Paul Shuga, Telangana Life Science Director Shakthi M Nagappan and Summit Consulting Services Founder and CEO Sandeep Sharma were present on the occasion.