Hyderabad: Here’s what is happening in the city over the weekend

Here’s your weekend guide to help you decide where to spend your quality time
Hyderabad: As the year comes to an end, December is jam-packed with diverse events. From gallery exhibitions to folk music to flea markets, here’s your weekend guide to help you decide where to spend your quality time.
Gallery visit at Salar Jung Museum
Apart from the gallery visits at Bronze gallery and South Indian Minor art gallery, the special exhibition ‘Golconda-Hyderabad’ contains historic photographs of Golconda and other places of the city captured by renowned photographer Thomas Lutige, in 1975, 1996 and 2012.
When: December 10, at 11 am
Where: Salar Jung Museum
Tickets: Available at the museum
Culture and folk music at ‘Kulture Karavan’
Along with the live performance of Manganiyar Seduction by theatrical director Roysten Abel, the fest will also witness art exhibits and a flea market showcasing over 50 brands, and performances by niche artists from the city.
When: December 11, 12 pm onwards
Where: Sattva Knowledge City, Madhapur
Tickets: Available on Paytm Insider
Urdu poetry workshop
The fourth edition of the Kaargaah-e-Urdu Poetry Workshop will be held; there will be a discussion on brief history of Urdu, followed by introduction of different genres of Urdu poetry. No prior knowledge of Urdu or the script is required to attend the workshop.
When: December 11, 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Where: Chowmahalla Palace
Tickets: Available at the website of TheDeccanArchive
Ruhaniyat – Seeking The Divine
The unique festival of mystic music, Ruhaniyat, brings together music lovers in eight different cities of India and it is back for the 22nd year with the messages of great masters once again. Besides India, the festival also features artistes from other countries like Belgium, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, and Turkey.
When: December 11, 6.15 pm onwards
Where: Taramati Baradari amphitheatre, Gandipet
Tickets: Available at BookMyShow
Flea Market by The Souk
Workshops, live art, indie music, hip-hop, drum and bass, sustainable brands, along with a pet adoption area, there’s going to be a lot more happening at the flea market, ‘The Souk’.
Where: The Moonshine Project & EXT
When: December 11, 11 am to 7 pm
Tickets: Available at Paytm Insider