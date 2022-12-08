| Hyderabad Heres What Is Happening In The City Over The Weekend

Hyderabad: Here’s what is happening in the city over the weekend

Here’s your weekend guide to help you decide where to spend your quality time

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: As the year comes to an end, December is jam-packed with diverse events. From gallery exhibitions to folk music to flea markets, here’s your weekend guide to help you decide where to spend your quality time.

Gallery visit at Salar Jung Museum

Apart from the gallery visits at Bronze gallery and South Indian Minor art gallery, the special exhibition ‘Golconda-Hyderabad’ contains historic photographs of Golconda and other places of the city captured by renowned photographer Thomas Lutige, in 1975, 1996 and 2012.

When: December 10, at 11 am

Where: Salar Jung Museum

Tickets: Available at the museum

Culture and folk music at ‘Kulture Karavan’

Along with the live performance of Manganiyar Seduction by theatrical director Roysten Abel, the fest will also witness art exhibits and a flea market showcasing over 50 brands, and performances by niche artists from the city.

When: December 11, 12 pm onwards

Where: Sattva Knowledge City, Madhapur

Tickets: Available on Paytm Insider

Urdu poetry workshop

The fourth edition of the Kaargaah-e-Urdu Poetry Workshop will be held; there will be a discussion on brief history of Urdu, followed by introduction of different genres of Urdu poetry. No prior knowledge of Urdu or the script is required to attend the workshop.

When: December 11, 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

Where: Chowmahalla Palace

Tickets: Available at the website of TheDeccanArchive

Ruhaniyat – Seeking The Divine

The unique festival of mystic music, Ruhaniyat, brings together music lovers in eight different cities of India and it is back for the 22nd year with the messages of great masters once again. Besides India, the festival also features artistes from other countries like Belgium, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, and Turkey.

When: December 11, 6.15 pm onwards

Where: Taramati Baradari amphitheatre, Gandipet

Tickets: Available at BookMyShow

Flea Market by The Souk

Workshops, live art, indie music, hip-hop, drum and bass, sustainable brands, along with a pet adoption area, there’s going to be a lot more happening at the flea market, ‘The Souk’.

Where: The Moonshine Project & EXT

When: December 11, 11 am to 7 pm

Tickets: Available at Paytm Insider