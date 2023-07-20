Weekend guide: Hyderabad is all set for a vibrant weekend

Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Hyderabad is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend packed with diverse events for book enthusiasts, art lovers, and everyone in between.

By Sandeep Erukala
Published Date - 04:10 PM, Thu - 20 July 23
Hyderabad Art Meetup

From book enthusiasts to art lovers, Hyderabad is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend packed with diverse events. Here are a few happenings for everyone to enjoy the penultimate weekend of July.

Hyderabad Art Meetup:

Unleash your creative energy at this one-hour session. Apart from meeting various artists from the city, you can sketch, paint or make anything from traditional to contemporary art forms here.

Art Meetup

Where: Kefi Art and Wellness, Madhapur
When: July 23, 4.00 – 6.00 pm
Registrations: https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/

Game day:

Organised by Queer Nilayam, this inclusive event allows you to expand your social circle and connect with like-minded individuals through activities like spin the bottle, truth or dare, dumb charades, and more.

Game Day

Where: Peoples Choice Café, Sainikpuri
When: July 23, 4 pm onwards
Registrations: https://linktr.ee/queernilayam

ANIGMA:

Have a gala time at this Pop Culture and Arts Festival which not only provides a platform for anime, K-Pop, Marvel/DC, and gaming, but also includes artists from various fields like dance, music, digital arts, jewellery, graffiti, and more.

Anigma

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
When: July 22, 11 am onwards
Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Lock the box:

Book lovers can choose from three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible with only one condition that the box should close flat. Go get those books before the fair ends in the city!

Lock The Box

Lock The Box

When: July 21-23, 10 am to 11 pm
Where: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda
Registrations: Free event

Make your own bag workshop:

Turn designer for a day and make your own butterfly or heart-shaped bag at this workshop. The session is open to all age groups.

Bag Making Workshop

When: July 22, 1 pm onwards

Where: Ozel, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available at Book My Show

With exciting art, games, and workshops, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Hyderabad.

