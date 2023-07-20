Weekend guide: Hyderabad is all set for a vibrant weekend

Hyderabad is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend packed with diverse events for book enthusiasts, art lovers, and everyone in between.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 04:10 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad Art Meetup

From book enthusiasts to art lovers, Hyderabad is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend packed with diverse events. Here are a few happenings for everyone to enjoy the penultimate weekend of July.

Hyderabad Art Meetup:

Unleash your creative energy at this one-hour session. Apart from meeting various artists from the city, you can sketch, paint or make anything from traditional to contemporary art forms here.

Where: Kefi Art and Wellness, Madhapur

When: July 23, 4.00 – 6.00 pm

Registrations: https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/

Game day:

Organised by Queer Nilayam, this inclusive event allows you to expand your social circle and connect with like-minded individuals through activities like spin the bottle, truth or dare, dumb charades, and more.

Where: Peoples Choice Café, Sainikpuri

When: July 23, 4 pm onwards

Registrations: https://linktr.ee/queernilayam

ANIGMA:

Have a gala time at this Pop Culture and Arts Festival which not only provides a platform for anime, K-Pop, Marvel/DC, and gaming, but also includes artists from various fields like dance, music, digital arts, jewellery, graffiti, and more.

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

When: July 22, 11 am onwards

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Lock the box:

Book lovers can choose from three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible with only one condition that the box should close flat. Go get those books before the fair ends in the city!

When: July 21-23, 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

Registrations: Free event

Make your own bag workshop:

Turn designer for a day and make your own butterfly or heart-shaped bag at this workshop. The session is open to all age groups.

Where: Ozel, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

With exciting art, games, and workshops, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Hyderabad.