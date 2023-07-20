Triumph over Thalassemia symposium on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad in collaboration with Marham Resonating Resilience is organizing a symposium titled ‘Triumph over Thalassemia’ in Hyderabad on Friday. Apart from symposium, a panel discussion featuring experts from across the country is also being organised to raise awareness on Thalassemia.

The symposium and panel discussion initiative seeks to highlight the importance of early detection and screening methods to prevent the transmission and eradication of Thalassemia, a press release said. The president of TSCS, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal said “The main goal of this symposium is to combat Thalassemia disease together. And how can we make it reach the masses”.

For more details about symposium and panel discussion: www.tscsindia.org