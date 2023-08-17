Weekend guide: Live music, flea markets, and more

From pulsating electronic beats and conscious shopping to lively family play and comedy, the city offers something for everyone this weekend.
Hyderabad: From pulsating electronic beats and conscious shopping to lively family play and comedy, the city offers something for everyone this weekend. Unwind yourself with some music, laughter, learning, and entertainment at these events
Glitch & Groove Electronic Music Fest
If you’re a true music enthusiast, join this electronic music experience that offers performances by renowned artists like Beatlust, Cohop, PIN 16, Promode, LazieBonzs, and others. The event is a journey into the world of techno, house, hip-hop, and R&B music that promises to keep you grooving all night long.
When: August 18, 6.30 pm – 12 am
Where: Over the Moon, Gachibowli
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Art and Flea Project:
Explore conscious shopping as the event showcases sustainable and homegrown ethical brands presenting gorgeous festive apparel, organic beauty, stellar accessories, glamorous home decor, and much more.
When: August 19-20, 12-8 pm
Where: Saptaparni, Road no-8, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Play ‘N’ Learn:
Make fun memories with your little ones, providing the ideal environment for learning through play. Swoosh into the Ball Pool, jump your heart out on the Trampoline, explore the Organic Seed Pit, and much more! The event is designed for kids under the age of seven.
When: August 18-31, 3-8 pm
Where: GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
Ram Miriyala Live:
Get ready to groove on the dance floor as musician Ram Miriyala takes the stage in the city, performing a dynamic set of both his film tracks and original compositions live.
When: August 19, 7 pm
Where: Urban Junction, LB Nagar
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
HC Indiefield:
Witness musician Hemachandra in an entirely new avatar as the band is all set to present the singer’s original compositions, which will offer a fresh and captivating experience for both die-hard fans and new admirers.
When: August 20, 8 pm
Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on Paym Insider
Stand-up comedy:
Brace yourself to witness a lot of stand-up activity in the city at individual sets of renowned comics Prashasti Singh, Saikiran Rayaprolu, and Rajashekar Mamidanna, featuring brand-new jokes!
What: Prashasti Singh
When: August 19, 5.30 pm
Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills
What: Saikiran’s Nearly Nice Guy
When: August 20, 6 pm
Where: Guruswamy Center, Secunderabad
What: Improv Comedy Live
When: August 19, 7.30 pm
Where: Tease, Begumpet
Registrations: Available on Book My Show