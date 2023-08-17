Weekend guide: Live music, flea markets, and more

Published Date - 03:28 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: From pulsating electronic beats and conscious shopping to lively family play and comedy, the city offers something for everyone this weekend. Unwind yourself with some music, laughter, learning, and entertainment at these events

Glitch & Groove Electronic Music Fest

If you’re a true music enthusiast, join this electronic music experience that offers performances by renowned artists like Beatlust, Cohop, PIN 16, Promode, LazieBonzs, and others. The event is a journey into the world of techno, house, hip-hop, and R&B music that promises to keep you grooving all night long.

When: August 18, 6.30 pm – 12 am

Where: Over the Moon, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Art and Flea Project:

Explore conscious shopping as the event showcases sustainable and homegrown ethical brands presenting gorgeous festive apparel, organic beauty, stellar accessories, glamorous home decor, and much more.

When: August 19-20, 12-8 pm

Where: Saptaparni, Road no-8, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Play ‘N’ Learn:

Make fun memories with your little ones, providing the ideal environment for learning through play. Swoosh into the Ball Pool, jump your heart out on the Trampoline, explore the Organic Seed Pit, and much more! The event is designed for kids under the age of seven.

When: August 18-31, 3-8 pm

Where: GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Ram Miriyala Live:

Get ready to groove on the dance floor as musician Ram Miriyala takes the stage in the city, performing a dynamic set of both his film tracks and original compositions live.

When: August 19, 7 pm

Where: Urban Junction, LB Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

HC Indiefield:

Witness musician Hemachandra in an entirely new avatar as the band is all set to present the singer’s original compositions, which will offer a fresh and captivating experience for both die-hard fans and new admirers.

When: August 20, 8 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Paym Insider

Stand-up comedy:

Brace yourself to witness a lot of stand-up activity in the city at individual sets of renowned comics Prashasti Singh, Saikiran Rayaprolu, and Rajashekar Mamidanna, featuring brand-new jokes!

What: Prashasti Singh

When: August 19, 5.30 pm

Where: ALT Space, Jubilee Hills

What: Saikiran’s Nearly Nice Guy

When: August 20, 6 pm

Where: Guruswamy Center, Secunderabad

What: Improv Comedy Live

When: August 19, 7.30 pm

Where: Tease, Begumpet

Registrations: Available on Book My Show