Well-known filmmaker Muzaffar Ali’s autobiography, Zikr, released today; details inside

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:22 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: ‘Zikr: In The Light and Shade of Time’, published by Penguin Random House India, is a rare peek into the life and times of one of the most revered and talented filmmakers in the country, Muzaffar Ali. For the first time, cinema buffs and book lovers experience a close look at Ali – the filmmaker, painter, philosopher, fashion designer, music lover, automobile aficionado, revivalist and social worker.

Peppered with interesting and unheard anecdotes about films and Bollywood, Ali takes readers behind the scenes of films like ‘Anjuman’ and ‘Gaman’, speaking of the sensibilities that shaped them and the influences on his work.

Muzaffar Ali belongs to the royal family of Kotwara. Beginning his career in advertising, he played a role in the incipient days of Air India before moving on to a successful career as a filmmaker in Bollywood. His works include movies such as ‘Umrao Jaan’ and ‘Gaman’, and several documentaries and short-films.

He has launched his couture line, ‘Kotwara’, and is involved in several initiatives that celebrate art, foster the traditional handicrafts of Awadh and promote Sufism. He received the Padma Shri in 2005 and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award in 2014.