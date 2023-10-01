West Bengal: BSF foils arms smuggling attempt at International Border

By ANI Published Date - 08:15 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

North 24 Parganas: Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans stationed at the International Border of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle arms across the International Border.

The smugglers had been attempting to transport these confiscated weapons from India into Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Jawans of BOP Madhupur, 68 Battalion, BSF under South Bengal Frontier seize four foreign-made pistols, eight magazines, and 50 live cartridges. added the release.

The official statement further said that the incident took place at Madhupur of 68 Battalion deployed at the International border of North 24 Parganas when the Jawans at around 12:30 am saw that three persons were coming from the Bangladesh side while another Jawan saw a person coming from the Indian side with some goods.

Jawans warned them and tried to stop the smugglers but when they continued to move forward, the soldiers fired non-lethal weapons, said the official statement.

The press release further said that upon hearing the sound of fire, the smugglers took advantage of the dense bushes and ran back in their respective directions which was followed by a thorough search of the area by BSF jawans during which a bag was recovered containing four foreign-made pistols, eight magazines, and 50 live cartridges. The seized items were handed over to the police station, added the release.

DIG, Public Relations Officer, BSF South Bengal Frontier, AK Arya has expressed happiness over the achievements of the soldiers.

He said that the intelligence department of BSF is working to find out who is behind the seized weapons.

Preventing such type of smuggling has been possible only due to the vigilance displayed by the soldiers on duty, he added.