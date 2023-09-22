Assam: BSF foils smuggling bid across India-Bangladesh border, cattle smuggler killed in encounter

A man was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border

By ANI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

South Salmara Mankachar: A man was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Thursday night while he was trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, police said.

The incident took place in an area under Kharuabandha police station along the Indo-Bangladesh border, they said. Horen Tokbi, Superintendent of Police of South Salmara Mankachar district, said that, following the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Officers-in-Charge of Kharuabandha police station rushed to the spot and took the injured person to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“The incident occurred at around 7 pm and cattle smugglers tried to smuggle cattle heads to Bangladesh. We have yet to receive the FIR from the BSF side. We will send the body for a post-mortem,” Horen Tokbi said.

Further details are awaited.