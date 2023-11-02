What Are Electoral Bonds? How To Fund A Political Party? | Supreme Court On Electoral Bonds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Electoral bonds are a financial instrument that allows individuals and businesses to donate money to political parties without declaring it. Introduced by the BJP government in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations, these were pitched as an initiative to bring transparency in political funding. These bonds can be purchased by any citizen or entity incorporated in India and come in various denominations, ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1 crore, available at State Bank of India branches.

