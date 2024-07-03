What are Parabens?

Parabens are a group of synthetic chemicals commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. They are primarily added to these products to prevent the growth of bacteria, mould, and fungi, thereby extending their shelf life and ensuring product safety.

Parabens have a chemical structure that resembles the structure of natural compounds found in plants, such as p-hydroxybenzoic acid. Common types of parabens include methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, and isobutylparaben.

They are widely used in a variety of products including moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, makeup, lotions, and deodorants. Their effectiveness as preservatives has made them popular in the cosmetic and personal care industry.

General uses

* Parabens are effective preservatives in many types of formulas. These compounds, and their salts, are used primarily for their bactericidal and fungicidal properties.

* They are found in shampoos, commercial moisturizers, shaving gels, personal lubricants, topical/parenteral pharmaceuticals, sun-tan products, makeup, and toothpaste.

* They are also used as food preservatives. Parabens are additionally found in pharmaceutical products such as topical treatments for wounds.

* These treatments help heal wounds by keeping the skin moist and preventing infection.

* The antimicrobial properties of parabens play a role in the effectiveness of the treatment. This application is helpful for those who have chronic wounds and need to prevent infections as much as possible.