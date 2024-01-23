| What Congress Could Not Do In 60 Years Pm Modi Govt Did In 10 Years Anurag Thakur

What Congress could not do in 60 years, PM Modi govt did in 10 years: Anurag Thakur

Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, sports like badminton, chess, among others were discussed.

By ANI Published Date - 23 January 2024, 11:48 PM

File Photo

Hamirpur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Anurag Thakur for his governance and said that his administration has completed work in ten years that the Congress was unable to complete in sixty years.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Thakur said, “PM Narendra Modi’s government has done the work in 10 years that Congress could not do in 60 years. It is the main responsibility of the party workers to convey the work that has been done to the people.” Thakur also spoke on the successful completion of Lord Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony and said, “The wait is finally over. The demand of 140 crore people has been fulfilled. One thing is proven, BJP is the only political party in the nation that has maintained its ideology from its birth until today.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Tuesday.

Also Read Anurag Thakur takes dig at opposition INDIA bloc as it juggles with seat-sharing for LS polls

The Prime Minister presented souvenirs to each awardee and then engaged in a freewheeling interaction with them. The children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award.

Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, sports like badminton, chess, among others were discussed.

The children also asked the Prime Minister several questions as well, while answering one of which, he spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation.

Ahead of this, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 exceptional children in an award ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22.