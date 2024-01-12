| What Is Cyber Kidnapping And How To Protect Yourself From It

What is ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ and how to protect yourself from it?

Victims in this kind of scam are tricked into believing that they are in danger, while their families or friends are also threatened with violence against the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:29 PM

Chinese exchange student Kai Zhuang, who got manipulated and fell victim to 'cyber kidnapped'. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Cyber kidnapping, a new criminal trend that has emerged recently, could have families across the globe worried as anyone, anywhere in the world could fall victim to it.

Recently, a Chinese exchange student named Kai Zhuang, fell victim to this new criminal trend in the US when a ‘cyber attack’ led to his parents paying $ 80,000 in ransom before the local police found him to be safe in rural Utah.

He was located by the police near Brigham City, where he in self-isolation after being tricked into it by cyber fraudsters. Kai’s parent’s who were demanded the money, notified his host school Riverdale in Utah, which in turn alerted the police.

What exactly is this Cyber Kidnapping?

Victims in this kind of scam are tricked into believing that they are in danger, while their families or friends are also threatened with violence against the victim. The scamsters, may also create fake evidences or kidnap scenes with photos or videos to make the families or friends of the victims believe that the crime has taken place.

While the victims are not physically kidnapped, they are tricked into isolation, giving scamsters an opportunity to contact victims’ loved ones and claiming that the victims are being held hostage and are in danger. They then demand money for the safe return of the victim.

How to protect yourself and others from it?

Awareness: Being aware and informed about emerging trends in cybercrime is the first step towards safety online.

Privacy: Limit sharing personal information and information of whereabouts on social media .

Strong passwords: Always maintain strong passwords. Use complex digits, words, combinations of both and multifactor authentications to keep your passwords strong and safe.

Safe internet: Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks to access sensitive information.

Be wary of calls: Be extra careful while answering calls from unknown numbers.

Caution online: Avoid sharing personal details on online forums and chat rooms.