WhatsApp rolls out new HD photos feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp Introduces High-Quality Photo Sharing Feature for Beta Users, Allowing Enhanced Image Clarity and Preservation of Dimensions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos. This feature is currently available to beta users on Android and iOS. With this feature, users can send photos without blur on WhatsApp without using a third-party app.

Wabetainfo states that, “WhatsApp was developing a new feature regarding media sharing: a photo-quality option. With this feature, WhatsApp is making it easier to share photos with better quality by preserving their dimensions. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.76 update from the TestFlight app, and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.13 update from the Google Play Store, some beta testers may be able to see a new option that allows them to manage the photo quality.”

Users can choose to send photos in high quality, but this option is only available for large photos. Note that this does not mean that photos will be sent in their original quality, as they will still be compressed slightly. The default quality for photos is standard, so users must manually select high quality each time they want to send a photo with improved quality.

When a photo is sent in high quality, it will be marked as such in the message bubble. This helps recipients know that the photo has been sent with higher quality. This feature is only available for photos sent within conversations, and it cannot be used to send videos or photos in status updates.