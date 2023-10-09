WhatsApp to enhance security with ‘secret code’ for chats

Users will also be allowed to use words or emojis as secret codes for quick access to protected chats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve security, Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow its users to set a “secret code” which will be a personal custom password created to lock the chat folder.

According to reports, the new feature will enable users to generate secret codes for locked chats and the codes will serve as passwords for chats. Users can use words or emojis as secret codes for quick access to protected chats.

Reports also suggest that WhatsApp will allow users to synchronise the same chat locks with all of their linked devices.

Another feature which will enhance the privacy, is the one which will make discovering a user’s IP Address very difficult. With this update, users will be able to experiment an additional layer of protection when making voice and video calls.