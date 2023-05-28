WhatsApp to support screen-sharing on Android devices

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's parent company Meta is currently beta testing a screen-sharing feature on Android devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: You may soon be able to share your phone screen with ease, thanks to a new feature that is currently being tested by WhatsApp. According to a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that regularly posts WhatsApp updates, Meta is currently beta testing a screen-sharing feature on Android devices.

This feature will allow users to share their screen with a simple tap on the app, very similar to how Microsoft Teams and Zoom give that option when on a video call.

“WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to easily share their screen during a video call. It seems this feature is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store,” writes WABetaInfo.

Earlier with the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.10.4 update. WhatsApp introduced changes regarding the color for missed calls.

How to share screens?

To screen share on WhatsApp, users need to initiate a call and then select the screen share option located in the bottom left corner.

According to the reports, this feature will allow users to mirror their entire smartphone display. When you decide to share your screen, everything displayed on your screen will be recorded and shared with the recipient.

However, this feature may be unavailable on old versions and may not work in large group calls.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19: what's new? • WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature!

• A new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar is available.https://t.co/qXkMrWFZfM pic.twitter.com/ktowYuslIz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2023