| Whatsapp Users Can Now Transfer Chats Between Phones Using Qr Code Heres How

WhatsApp users can now transfer chats between phones using QR code, here’s how

Users usually took the help of the cloud to transfer the chats earlier. But the arrival of this latest feature is bound to make it easier for users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new feature to make it more easier and secure for users to transfer their private chats.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp users will now be able to transfer their chats between devices with the same OS only. He said that this will allow users to move their chats to a new phone “more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices.”

For this feature to work, both devices must be on the same Wi-Fi. This will eliminate the need for third party apps or websites to transfer the data. Below is the detailed procedure to transfer the chats using a QR code.

1. Once both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, open WhatsApp on the device from where you want to transfer the chats

2. On WhatsApp head to Settings – Chats – Chat transfer

3. Now, a new QR code will pop up

4. Scan this QR code from the device you want your chats on and finish transferring the chat data

Users usually took the help of the cloud to transfer the chats earlier. But the arrival of this latest feature is bound to make it easier for users.

📱📲 Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app. Out today 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqNpyw8bCC — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 30, 2023