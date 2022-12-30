WhatsApp will soon allow desktop users to select multiple chats

Users will be able to select multiple chats and take actions like mute, or mark unread or read for multiple chats together.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:25 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: As we are heading towards 2023, WhatsApp is all set to bring more features to enhance user experience and privacy. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow web users to select multiple chats.

A report by WABetaInfo suggests that the platform is now focusing on giving users the ability to select multiple chats on WhatsApp Desktop beta. With the new feature, users will be able to manage their chat list selecting and deleting chat all together and more.

Once released, the feature ‘Select Chats’ will be available within the chat menu. Users will be able to select multiple chats and take actions like mute, or mark unread or read for multiple chats together.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be released soon for testing with future updates of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on ‘report status feature’, which will allow users to report any suspicious status update, which may violate the terms and conditions of the platform. The feature is expected to roll out soon for beta testing.