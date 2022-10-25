Try this mandi inside jail cell in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Nobody fancies going to jail, but the owners of Gismat Mandi want patrons to come to their jail. Their jail-themed restaurant which launched in Ameerpet has all the makings of a typical jail cell, with some luxury thrown in. Waiters dressed in inmates’ uniform greet you at the giant door that looks exactly like a real gate of a jail and take you into a jail cell. You will be locked inside till your meal ends.

The seating inside is plush and comfortable so eating your way through mutton mandi is going to be an enjoyable affair here. There are also painted posters of scenes from films where characters were jailed or imprisoned. While eating, you may be accompanied by a Devasena in chains looking down at you or Balakrishna bending the rods of his jail cell from the movie ‘Prananiki Pranam’. Well, some of these celebs could, therefore, be your dinner partner.

There are some dummy rifles on display that patrons can try their hand at if they want to take some memorable photos. Once you are done, you can go and pay the bill at the counter which is also inside a jail cell.