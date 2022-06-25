Why biology is essential….

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:38 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

1. Which of the following scientists discovered the triple helical structure of collagen

a. Rudolf Virchow

b. Mathias Schleiden

c. Theodor Schwan

d. GN Ramachandran

Ans: d

2. Which of the following statements regarding fats is true?

a. Arachidonic acid has 20 carbons excluding the carboxyl carbon

b. Glycerol is trihydroxy propane

c. Palmitic acid has 18 carbons including the carboxyl carbon

d. Oils have higher melting points than fats

Ans: b

3. What are the most abundant proteins in the living world?

a. PEP case of plants & keratin of animals

b. Ribozyme of plants & collagen of animals

c. Alcohol dehydrogenase of plants & melanin of animals

d. Rubisco of plants & collagen of animals

Ans: d

4. The sequence of nucleotides AUGCUUCUC indicates that it is a segment of

a. RNA

b. Polypeptide chain

c. Sense strand of DNA

d. Antisense strand of DNA

Ans: a

5. Identify the incorrect match between the protein & its role:

a. Immunoglobulins – Protection of body against diseases

b. Haemoglobin – transport of O2 in muscles

c. Keratin – structural component of hair

d. Thrombin – blood clotting

Ans: b

6. Which of the following hormones is a derivative of fatty acid?

a. Gastrin

b. Thyroxin

c. Estrogen

d. Prostaglandin

Ans: d

7. Which one of the following is enriched with a non-reducing sugar?

a. Grapes

b. Table sugar

c. Mother’s milk

d. Germinating barley grains

Ans: b

8. Gultenin is an important protein in:

a. Wheat

b. Potato

c. Soyabean

d. Spinach

Ans: a

9. One molecule of triglyceride is produced using

a. One fatty acid & one glycerol

b. One fatty acid & three glycerol

c. Three fatty acid & one glycerol

d. Three fatty acid & three glycerol

Ans: c

10. Which of the following statement is wrong for sucrose?

a. It is disaccharide

b. It is non-reducing sugar

c. It accumulates in the cytoplasm

d. It is comprised of maltose & fructose

Ans: d

11. Which structural level enables the proteins to function as enzymes?

a. Primary

b. Secondary

c. Tertiary

d. Quaternary

Ans: c

12. Human Haemoglobin has

a. Secondary structure

b. Tertiary structure

c. Quaternary structure

d. All of these

Ans: d

13. Which of the following statements about the structure of proteins is true?

a. The sequence of amino acids in a protein represents the secondary structure

b. The helices of proteins are always left handed

c. Adult human haemoglobin consists of two sub units

d. Proteins are heteropolymers containing strings of amino acids

Ans: d

14. Which of the following metabolites belong to the group drugs?

1. Morphine

2. Curcumin

3. Codeine

4. Vinblastine

5. Abrin

a. 1 & 2 only

b. 1 & 5 only

c. 2 & 3 only

d. 2 & 4 only

Ans: d

15. The moiety present at the 5th end of ribose sugar in a polynucleotide is…

a. OH

b. CH2

c. Phosphate

d. Adenine

Ans: c

16. The secondary metabolite obtained from Catharanthus roseus is…

a. Menthol

b. Nicotine

c. Vincristine

d. Anthocyanin

Ans: c