Why did peasants rise in revolt?

Published Date - 11:52 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Candidates should understand the reasons that led to the armed struggle by certain sections of the population in Telangana.

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on Telangana armed struggle, which is one of the important topics in preparation for the State government recruitment examinations.

Causes of the peasant struggle

The problems of the following sections of the population of Telangana led them to resort to armed struggle against the officials, hereditary collectors of revenue like Deshmunkhs, Deshpandes, Jagirdars and Maktadars. The sufferers were peasants, professional castes, baghelas and tribals especially Lambadas and Koyas. Their problems included rack-renting, eviction, debts, vetti/begari/baghela system, and subinfeudation, absentee landlordism and land alienation.

Introduction of commercial crops also aggravated food scarcity as a result of which the prices of food grains went up in 1946. In Telangana area, 10 per cent of lands were under control of the Nizam as Sarf-e-Khas, 30 per cent under Jagirdars and Maktadars (group of villages) and 60 per cent under Diwani or Khalsa or Ryotwari tenures. In Diwani areas also, there were Doras, Deshmukhs and Deshpandes, hereditary collectors of revenues of groups of villages and the Marwari-Shahukars were also present. All of them exploited the people.

Centuries of feudal rule left the economy of Telangana stagnant and undeveloped. The people were reduced to destitution and penury. Medieval and primitive social evils were both deep rooted and rampant in the Telangana region. Generations together the underprivileged sections of the society, were crouched low to the feudal elements and dominant upper caste people saying ‘baanchen dora nee kaallu mokkutha’ literally meaning ‘Oh Lord I am your slave! I prostrate at your feet’.

So, the people formed a “class alliance” and resorted to the armed struggle against the above-mentioned ruling elite and officials. But, as the lead role was played by peasants of Telangana the struggle is well-known as the “Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle”.

The beginning and growth of Telangana armed struggle

Andhra Jana Sangham was one of the cultural organisations formed in the Telangana region in 1921. It was formed to protect the socio-economic and cultural identity of the people of Telangana. All such organisations merged into one common entity to form the ‘Andhra Jana Kendra Sangh’.

Subsequently, it resolved to change its name into Andhra Maha Sabha (AMS) in its meeting held at Jogipet in 1930. The AMS also resolved to fight against social practices such as child marriages, prejudices and social sanctions against widow remarriages and other similar social evils. Though there was stiff opposition from orthodox elements within Telangana, the radical youth of the AMS began to move resolutions supporting the civil rights of common man. They also actively mobilised people on various issues and brought them into the path of struggle.

The Communists had built strong party bases in Nalgonda and Warangal districts of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. The presence of a number of landlords owning large estates extending over thousands of acres of land had facilitated the expansion of communism in these areas. Between 1942 and 1946, the influence of Communists over peasants, tenants, cultivators and landless labourers grew steadily. Several incidents which took place between 1947 and 1950 had culminated into a major peasant uprising.

