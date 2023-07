Today, we explore the fascinating traditions followed by top scientists around the world.

From ISRO's miniature rocket prayers to NASA 's lucky peanuts, these rituals play a significant role in their missions' success. Our story begins at the majestic Tirumala temple, nestled in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It's a place of divine blessings and spiritual solace, not just for devotees, but also for scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO