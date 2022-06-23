Why Gupta era is called ‘The Golden Age of India’

Here are a few sample questions on the Gupta Age, post-Gupta period and post-Mauryan India that you can practice.

The Gupta Age

1. Consider the following statements:

1. The founder of the Gupta dynasty was Sri Gupta.

2. Sri Gupta was succeeded by Ghatotkacha.

3. Chandragupta – I was the first to be called Maharajadhiraja (the great king of

kings).

4. The Mehrauli Iron Pillar inscription mentions Chandragupta – I’s extensive

conquests.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct?

a) 1, 2, 3, and 4 b) 1, 2, and 3 c) 1, 2, and 4 d) 2, 3, and 4

Ans: a

2. Match List-I and List-II and select the correct answer from the codes

given below:

List – I List – II

(Author) (Work)

A. Sudraka i. Mrichhakatika

B. Visakhadatta ii. Mudrarakshasa

C. Kalidasa iii. Vikramōrvaśīyam

D. Bhavabhuti iv. Uttara Ramacharita

Codes:

A B C D

a) ii iii i iv

b) iii i iv ii

c) i ii iii iv

d) iv ii iii i

Ans: c

3. Which of the following is correctly matched?

1. Kshetra: Cultivated land

2. Khila: Waste land

3. Aprahta: Forest land

4. Vasti: Pasture land

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 2, 3 and 4 c) 1, 2 and 4 d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans: a

The post-Gupta era

4. What strengthened the forces of orthodoxy in post- Gupta period?

(A) Absence of the republics

(B) Gradual decline of the mercantile community

(C) Feudal organisation

(D) Absence of an all-India kingdom

(a) only (B) and (C) (b) only (A), (B) and (C)

(c) only (B), (C) and (D) (D) All of the above

Ans: b

5. Which of the following statements is/are true about the Gupta rulers?

(a) They patronised poets and learned men

(b) They patronised artists

(c) They patronised scientists

(d) All the above

Ans: d

Post-Mauryan India

7. Which statements on Mahayana Buddhism is/are correct?

(A) The basic idea of the Mahayana is the Bodhisattva as ideal in place of arhant i.e., undertaking to become a Buddha in 21 inconceivable remote future

(B) The basic duty of a Mahayana is to serve all living beings instead of aiming immediately on total detachment and nirvana.

(C) A Mahayana wishes to have a series of lives spent in perfecting the necessary virtues.

(D) Development of Mahayana Buddhism in some way reflects the transition to feudalism

(a) Only (A) (b) Only (B)

(b) Only (C), (A) and (B) (d) All of the above

Ans: d

8. The Satavahanas were also known as

(a) The Chalukyas (b) The Cholas

(c) The Pallavas (d) The Andhras

Ans: d

9. Which statement on Bhagavatism is incorrect?

(a) There are references to the worshippers of Vasudeva (Lord Krishna) in the classical literature

(b) A ‘Bhagavata’ worshipped God Vasudeva in his five-fold aspects — Para, Vyuha, Vibhava, Antaryamin and Archa

(c) The author of Gita says that Vasudeva was the same Sankara, the best of the Rudras – this shows definite attempts at a rapprochement between Shaivism and Bhagavatism

(d) Christian religion, to a great extent, influenced the growth of Bhagavatism

Ans: d

