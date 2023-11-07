Why need BJP, Congress that have scant regard for Telangana, asks Kavitha

Addressing a press conference at Nizamabad on Tuesday, she said Telangana should have had its due share of institutions like IIMs, IITs and medical colleges established by now.

Published Date - 10:16 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Whether it be the BJP‘s slogan of ” Sab Ka Saat Sab ka Vikas” or the Congress catchphrase of ” Bharat Jodo”, Telangana and its wellbeing have always remained a glaring omission with leaders of the two parties having no place for the State in their hearts, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Tuesday. That being the way the two parties sought to treat Telangana, why do we need them, she asked.

Addressing a press conference at Nizamabad on Tuesday, she said Telangana should have had its due share of institutions like IIMs, IITs and medical colleges established by now. However, the BJP-led Centre did not help and instead, created obstacles to the State’s development. The way seven mandals of Telangana were merged with Andhra Pradesh days after bifurcation of the State, was still fresh in the minds of the people of the State, she said, adding that the BJP had never been supportive of Telangana on its path to progress.

Right from Prime Minister Modi, every single BJP leader had proved how averse they were to the new State by speaking derisively about Telangana. There was no instance of whole-hearted cooperation. she said the BJP government had failed to implement bifurcation promises such as Bayyaram Steel Plant and the Kazipet Railway coach factory.

She wondered how the BJP, which had dumped a BC leader leading the party as its State president in favour of a forward caste leader, could be expected to make a BC community person the Chief Minister in the State. The BJP had lost deposits in 105 seats in the last election and had a bigger debacle in store this time. She dismissed the BC slogan of BJP as a big farce.

Coming down heavily on the Congress too, Kavitha said the Congress candidate for Nizamabad Shabbir Ali had hardly any knowledge of what the BRS had done for minorities. During the 60-year-rule of the Congress, only 12 schools were established for minorities. The BRS government had set up minority schools in every constituency benefiting over one lakh minority students during the last 10 years. She exuded confidence that her party’s nominee Ganesh Gupta would win the Nizamabad constituency with an overwhelming margin.