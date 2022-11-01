Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
Wife stabs man over family disputes in Nirmal

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 1 November 22
Nirmal: A man was wounded seriously after being stabbed, allegedly by his wife following a family dispute at Shashtrinagar here on Tuesday. His condition was learnt to be critical.

Nirmal Inspector Srinivas said Akula Srikanth, a 36-year old civil engineer from Shashtrinagar in the town, was allegedly stabbed by his wife Divya, who was reportedly helped by her mother Padma.

Srikanth was shifted to a hospital in Nirmal and then to a hospital in Nizamabad as his condition deteriorated. He and Divya were at loggerheads for quite a long time, police said, adding that Padma had helped her daughter in the attack.

Based on a complaint from Srikanth’s relatives, a case was registered against Divya and Padma.

